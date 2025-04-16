Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips takes leave of absence, UFL says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips is taking a leave of absence from his duties due to “personal reasons,” the United Football League (UFL) announced on Wednesday.

In a news release, UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon — along with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston — named Brahmas offensive coordinator Payton Pardee as the team’s interim head coach for the 2025 season.

Phillips is responsible for one of the best turnarounds since the former XFL and United States Football League officially merged into the UFL in 2024.

After San Antonio went 3-7 in 2023 under head coach Hines Ward, Phillips helped the Brahmas to seven regular-season wins and a playoff run to the UFL Championship Game in 2024.

“The UFL is extremely grateful for the leadership that Wade has delivered to the UFL as head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas ... If and when Wade is ready to return to the sidelines, the entire UFL Family will be there to cheer him on,” the UFL release said, in part.

Phillips and Pardee are part of separate families with rich Texas football traditions.

Phillips is the son of Bum Phillips, who was best known as the head coach of the “Luv Ya Blue” era of the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1980.

Pardee is the grandson of former University of Houston and Houston Oilers head football coach Jack Pardee. The elder Pardee coached the Cougars for three seasons (1987-1989) before he hopped to the NFL to coach the Oilers for five seasons (1990-1994).

Phillips’ leave of absence announcement was not the only coaching move made in the UFL on Wednesday. Ken Whisenhunt resigned as head coach of the Memphis Showboats after an 0-3 start to the 2025 season.

Currently, the Brahmas are the only team in the XFL Conference without a win (0-3).

