UTSA baseball credits success to brotherhood found in the weight room

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s baseball team is having an outstanding season with a 28-9 overall record and only two losses in American Athletic Conference play.

The Roadrunners’ nearly perfect home record has proven their dominance at Roadrunner Baseball Field.

KSAT 12 Sports visited a practice to find out what has made this Roadrunner team different this season.

“I just think our approach is everything. We expect to win every game, even if it’s a big name that we face, we just expect to win,” said sophomore pitcher Robert Orloski. “We go out there, hitting has shown that we’re one of the best hitting teams in the country. I mean, everybody is almost hitting about .300 and our lineup is super dangerous. As pitchers, we really appreciate them.”

Every successful team builds camaraderie and bonds over shared moments. For these Roadrunners, that connection was forged in the weight room.

“One of the first weekends after an intersquad, we went in the weight room and the vibes were just. It was like a different kind of vibe; everybody gets along with each other, and it was like from that moment on everybody was like, we kinda got that it factor,” said senior outfielder Mason Lytle. “Just that chemistry is there already, and I think that’s when I knew that we could be something special.”

“It’s awesome, you know, seeing our guys get stronger by the day and pushing each other; making it a competition is the best feeling in the world,” said freshman infielder and Boerne Champion High School alum Jordan Ballin.

“When you hit that tough weight that you can’t get with all the guys behind you, it’s just like this guy right here (Ballin points toward his teammate Cade Sadler). When he’s behind you on the bench or a squat, it’s the best feeling in the world. So we’re lucky to have a bond of brothers that are behind us and will support us throughout our way.”

UTSA will host Tulane for a three-game series starting on Thursday.