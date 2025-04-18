Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Brahmas coach Payton Pardee makes history as pro football’s youngest head coach

Pardee was named Brahmas’ interim head coach after Wade Phillips announced his leave of absence

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas’ new interim head coach, Payton Pardee, sat down with the KSAT 12 sports team to check in since taking over the team’s leadership following Wade Phillips’ leave of absence.

At only 28 years old, Pardee made history this week as the youngest head coach in professional football history, surpassing Lane Kiffin (age 31 in 2007) and Sean McVay (age 30 in 2017).

His elevation to the top job comes during a tumultuous period for the Brahmas, who stand at 0-3 for the season.

Pardee discusses his whirlwind week, which began with his promotion to offensive coordinator following A.J. Smith’s departure and culminated in his appointment as interim head coach when Phillips was sidelined with health issues before Week 3’s game.

Part one of Pardee’s interview aired on KSAT Sports Now on Thursday, with part two scheduled to air on Friday. This will offer viewers an in-depth look at the UFL’s newest and youngest head coach as he takes on the challenge of turning around the Brahmas’ season.

