On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he's going

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Where’s Shedeur Sanders going?

That’s the main question everyone is asking ahead of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

They’re not just debating it on television and sports radio shows. Even casual football fans in town for other business are wondering which team is going to pick “Prime Time’s” son. That was a discussion among a group sitting at a restaurant near Lambeau Field on Wednesday.

In a draft loaded with talented players, Sanders has dominated the conversation in the days leading up to it. The Colorado quarterback and son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has been projected anywhere from No. 2 overall to out of the first round since the draft process began several months ago.

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock and it’ll be a shock if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doesn’t announce they’re taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1.

“I’m excited to hopefully hear my name called first and go to a good organization like that,” Ward said Wednesday.

Ward confirmed he already met with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

“It was real good meeting Miss Amy for the first time, hear about where she’s from, her dad, what they were back in Houston when they had the Oilers,” Ward said.

It appears the Cleveland Browns are poised to select two-way star Travis Hunter with the second pick.

Then the intrigue begins.

The New York Giants own the No. 3 pick and were in the market for a franchise quarterback before signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. That doesn’t mean Sanders won’t go to the Big Apple — his Hall of Fame dad prefers the Giants — but the team has several other needs. The Giants could land Abdul Carter, the premier edge rusher in the draft, take their pick of offensive linemen or trade down for more assets.

Carter told the AP on Wednesday he felt New York had strong interest in him.

The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) are other possibilities for Sanders, who probably wouldn’t start right away wherever he ends up.

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith. The Jets signed Justin Fields. The Saints have Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury. The Steelers have met with Aaron Rodgers.

In a draft lacking top-tier quarterbacks, Sanders is widely considered a first-round talent who should go after Ward.

“I think the things that stood out were evident in his video,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said about Sanders. “There’s a toughness there that doesn’t get talked about enough. There’s a competitive spirit there that doesn’t get talked about enough. I know he’s very talented, he’s made a lot of plays for his university and his team, but the intangibles and qualities displayed on tape were impressive to me.”

Tomlin’s praise for Sanders contradicts some of the anonymous assistant coaches and scouts who’ve criticized his personality and attitude in formal interviews.

“I’m going to just be myself so you either like it or you don’t,” Sanders said at the combine.

Sanders isn’t coming to the draft because he said he’d rather be around his family, friends and supporters. He’s not concerned with sliding in the draft.

“The number of where you go don’t matter,” Sanders said. “I referenced Tom Brady, because he was the best of the best in all categories. He didn’t go first. So the number picked don’t matter. I wasn’t the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school because it’s a lot of exterior things that people like and they don’t like about me. I’m realistic and I’m realistic about my family and everything that people say it comes with.”

Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, who is among the 15 prospects attending the draft, are the other quarterbacks who could be picked in the first round.

If either goes ahead of Sanders, that still would be a major surprise.

The first round could be loaded with defensive linemen, especially edge rushers. The AP mock draft has 11 defensive linemen going in the first round.

The opening round was all offense last year, starting with Caleb Williams being the first of six QBs in the top 12. The first round had a record 23 offensive players selected, including 14 consecutive to start the draft.

It'll be more even this year with fewer quarterbacks going in the first 32.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl