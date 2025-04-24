Skip to main content
San Antonio FC rallies from two-goal deficit to defeat Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

San Antonio FC will next travel to play Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, April 26

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: San Antonio, Sports, San Antonio FC, SAFC, Soccer
San Antonio FC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa (R) chats with Alex Crognale (L) during a training session on April 10, 2025. (Photographer: Mark Mendez) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – In what was seen as a perfect opportunity to return to their winning ways, San Antonio FC came back from being down two goals at halftime to beat the defending champions of the USL Championship, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

In the 51st minute, Jorge Hernandez shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner, and the ball was deflected in, putting San Antonio FC on the board, 2-1 Colorado Springs.

In the 56th minute, Colorado Springs’ Matt Real received a red card after a hard foul on San Antonio FC forward Alex Greive.

Two minutes later, Mohamed Omar headed in a ball to the bottom left corner off a Hernandez cross into the box, tying the game a 2.

Then the game-winner came from Greive, who was right in front of the next as Almir Soto sent a ball through the Colorado Springs defense and straight to Greive’s right foot to tap it in.

San Antonio FC will next travel to play Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, April 26, followed by another road game on May 3 against Rhode Island FC. The team returns home to Toyota Field on May 10 to face Oakland Roots SC.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

