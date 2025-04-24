San Antonio FC rallies from two-goal deficit to defeat Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

SAN ANTONIO – In what was seen as a perfect opportunity to return to their winning ways, San Antonio FC came back from being down two goals at halftime to beat the defending champions of the USL Championship, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

In the 51st minute, Jorge Hernandez shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner, and the ball was deflected in, putting San Antonio FC on the board, 2-1 Colorado Springs.

Recommended Videos

In the 56th minute, Colorado Springs’ Matt Real received a red card after a hard foul on San Antonio FC forward Alex Greive.

Two minutes later, Mohamed Omar headed in a ball to the bottom left corner off a Hernandez cross into the box, tying the game a 2.

Then the game-winner came from Greive, who was right in front of the next as Almir Soto sent a ball through the Colorado Springs defense and straight to Greive’s right foot to tap it in.

San Antonio FC will next travel to play Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, April 26, followed by another road game on May 3 against Rhode Island FC. The team returns home to Toyota Field on May 10 to face Oakland Roots SC.

Read also: