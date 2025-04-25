Brahmas interim head coach reflects on emotional highs of thrilling Week 4 upset

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas (1-3) are riding high after their first victory of the 2025 United Football League season.

The Brahmas secured a 24-18 upset over the previously undefeated D.C. Defenders in Week 4.

Calling the plays was interim head coach Payton Pardee, 28, who is the youngest head coach in professional football history.

In a one-on-one video interview, Pardee opened up about the team’s flawless red zone execution, the game-clinching defensive stand, the strategic impact of broadcast access and a special Fiesta medal honoring his mentor, Wade Phillips.

The Brahmas make their highly anticipated home debut of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside the Alamodome against the Houston Roughnecks (1-3).

KSAT 12 will have postgame coverage on the Nightbeat and KSAT Sports Now.