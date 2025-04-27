Oscar Cardenas joins Arizona Cardinals as undrafted free agent

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas (84) catches a pass over UAB linebacker Noah Wilder (50) for final seconds win in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Former University of Texas at San Antonio tight end Oscar Cardenas will join the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

Cardenas was a 2-star recruit, according to 24/7 Sports, coming out of Brandeis High School. He committed to UTSA in August 2018 and was recognized as Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Top 300 prospect.

Recommended Videos

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Cardenas played six seasons for the Roadrunners. Cardenas finished his career as UTSA’s all-time leader for tight ends in receptions (65), receiving yards (1,138) and receiving touchdowns (9).

One of Cardenas’ most memorable touchdowns in UTSA football history came on Nov. 20, 2021.

With just three seconds left on the clock, Cardenas caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Frank Harris, helping UTSA top UAB 34-31 and clinch the Conference USA West championship.

Harris had to grab a bobbled snap, roll to his left, and lob a pass that a UAB defender tipped in the end zone before Cardenas corralled the ball, capping off the game-winning drive.

From 2020 to 2024, Cardenas played in every game before suffering a season-ending knee injury last October.

Two more Roadrunners agreed to free-agent deals: defensive tackle Joe Evans signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and safety Elliott Davison will try to make the roster with the New Orleans Saints.

Additionally, four more UTSA football products received invitations to rookie minicamps.

Center CJ James is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive tackle Brandon Brown is heading to the Pacific Northwest with the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Jamal Ligon is off to the Buffalo Bills and receiver Chris Carpenter will attempt to catch on with the New Orleans Saints.