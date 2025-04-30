Skip to main content
San Antonio’s Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to fight Phumelele Cafu in July

The bout is scheduled for July 19 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: San Antonio, Sports, KSAT Sports Now, Boxing, Jesse Bam Rodriguez
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez. (Matchroom Boxing)

FRISCO, Texas – San Antonio’s own Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s next fight is slated for the summer.

The current WBC junior bantamweight titleholder and two-division champion will fight Phumelele Cafu on July 19 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on DAZN.

Rodriguez posted the flyer for the fight on his X account earlier on Wednesday.

Rodriguez (21-0 with 14 KOs) will look to retain his title against Cafu (11-0-3 with 8 KOs), who currently holds South Africa’s WBO flyweight title.

In his last fight, Rodriguez quickly defeated Mexico’s Pedro Guevara with a third-round stoppage on Nov. 9 to retain his WBC junior bantamweight title.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

