San Antonio’s Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to fight Phumelele Cafu in July

FRISCO, Texas – San Antonio’s own Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s next fight is slated for the summer.

The current WBC junior bantamweight titleholder and two-division champion will fight Phumelele Cafu on July 19 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on DAZN.

Recommended Videos

Rodriguez posted the flyer for the fight on his X account earlier on Wednesday.

Rodriguez (21-0 with 14 KOs) will look to retain his title against Cafu (11-0-3 with 8 KOs), who currently holds South Africa’s WBO flyweight title.

In his last fight, Rodriguez quickly defeated Mexico’s Pedro Guevara with a third-round stoppage on Nov. 9 to retain his WBC junior bantamweight title.