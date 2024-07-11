San Antonio professional boxer scores first-round knockout to remain undefeated

Super flyweight prospect David Cardenas squared off against Steven Angeles Cruz in a scheduled six-round boxing match promoted by TMB Promotions.

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old professional boxer from San Antonio remained undefeated following a first-round knockout last weekend.

After a brief feeling-out process in the opening minutes of the first round, Cardenas landed a devastating blow to Cruz’s body.

Cruz could not get back to his feet, and the match ended with two minutes and 13 seconds left in the first round.

“I landed that body shot with a lot of force, and he went down. This is a guy I fought and went the distance earlier in my career, so it felt good to get the knockout, especially in the first round,” Cardenas said in a news release.

David Cardenas’ celebrating after sending Cruz to the canvas. (Copyright 2024 by TMB Promotions - All rights reserved.)

With the victory, Cardenas’ boxing record improved to 7-0. His seven wins include five knockouts.

A press release from South Park Boxing Academy said Cardenas is fast becoming a household name in Alamo City, where he shares a strong bond with San Antonio Spur power forward Keldon Johnson.

“I have plans to make a name for myself in San Antonio and become the big name to come out of our city. Bam Rodriguez and Mario Barrios have paved the way, and I’m coming to fight behind them, God willing,” said Cardenas.

Cardenas’ next fight is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Alzafar Shrine Temple in San Antonio.