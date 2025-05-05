Champions League semifinals: Inter and Barcelona evenly poised, PSG holds a narrow lead over Arsenal

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

PARIS – Scoring three away goals should make Inter Milan feel confident heading into the return leg of its Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Inter might not think so, considering Barcelona’s ability to conjure goals out of nowhere with the world’s best young player in the side.

Inter was 2-0 up after 21 minutes in the first leg, before 17-year-old Spain star Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal and Barcelona fought back to draw 3-3 at home in a pulsating contest packed with spectacular goals.

Stopping Yamal is hard enough, but then there's Raphinha — who is merely Barcelona's other Ballon d'Or contender.

With his long-range shooting and speedy attacks through the middle or down the flanks, he is a permanent threat. The Brazilian has 12 goals in the competition, one more than strike partner Robert Lewandowski.

But for all of Barcelona's firepower, the defense remains vulnerable and coach Hansi Flick is under pressure to make the right calls.

He kept Wojciech Szczęsny in goal, even though No. 1 Marc-André ter Stegen has recovered from a long-term knee injury and played in Saturday's 2-1 win at Valladolid.

Barcelona is looking to win the competition for the sixth time, while Inter seeks a fourth title. Inter won in 2010, beating Barca in a tense semifinal.

Walking wounded

Players and coaches have been warning about the damaging effects of a congested calendar.

Look no further than Barcelona and Inter for examples.

Barcelona defender Jules Koundé sustained a left hamstring injury in the first leg and the prolific Lewandowski has been nursing a minor left leg injury for two weeks.

Lewandowksi has netted 40 goals this season and needs one more goal to hit 100 for Barcelona.

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez also went off injured in the first leg.

Strike partner Marcus Thuram, who scored a superb back-heel flick in the first leg, only returned from a thigh injury last week.

Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain is hopeful 33-goal top scorer Ousmane Dembélé will be fit to start on Wednesday.

The star forward limped off with a minor hamstring pull against Arsenal in the semifinal first leg in London, which PSG won 1-0.

Neither side has won the competition, both have lost a final.

PSG reached the semis last season but Arsenal reached this stage for the first time since 2009.

Coach Luis Enrique has transformed PSG into a slick and cohesive unit since Kylian Mbappé's offseason departure to Real Madrid.

Renewed belief

After falling short with world famous stars, there is genuine belief among PSG fans that this young and vibrant team can finally win the Champions League having cut ties with the over-hyped Galacticos era.

Much of that is down to Luis Enrique's hard-nosed ability to generate competition for places, with no favorable treatment like in previous years.

However, he rested his main players on Saturday and shrugged off PSG's 2-1 loss at Strasbourg, the club's second straight defeat in Ligue 1 albeit with the league title already won.

He has his eyes on a much bigger prize, but PSG does not carry the same threat without Dembélé.

Angry Arteta

Arsenal also lost on Saturday, 2-1 at home to Bournemouth.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta pledged to use “the frustration, rage and anger” from the Premier League defeat to fire up his players against PSG.

He needs more than that.

Arsenal was found wanting tactically in the first leg, where PSG dominated the first half and scored when a 26-pass move led to Dembélé's goal.

Star player Bukayo Saka was shut down by PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has a remarkable ability to attack and defend equally well on the left flank.

Saka's duel with Kvaratskhelia could be crucial, while Arteta needs a vastly improved performance in midfield from captain Martin Ødegaard.

Arteta deployed him too far forward in the first leg, and by the time he dropped back PSG was in control.

