Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Phillies' Jos Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.
Alvarado became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.