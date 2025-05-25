Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17), of Japan, throws live batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Shohei Ohtani faced hitters Sunday for the first time since elbow surgery, throwing 22 pitches at Citi Field before the Los Angeles Dodgers played the New York Mets.

With dozens of reporters watching from the stands more than 4 1/2 hours ahead of gametime, the two-way superstar pitched to five batters in a simulated setting — including teammates Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Mark Prior watched closely from the field. Prior said Ohtani's fastball ranged from 94-97 mph, and the right-hander also threw off-speed pitches.

Working out of the windup, Ohtani fielded a comebacker, struck out two batters and walked his final one in a session that lasted about 10 minutes. Kim lined a ball into the right-field corner that likely would have gone for a double or triple.

A three-time MVP, Ohtani isn't expected to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers until after the All-Star break in mid-July. He is recovering from surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, the second major operation on his right elbow since he arrived in the majors from Japan, and hasn’t pitched in a big league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels.

He returned as a hitter last year after signing a then-record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers as a free agent and won his third MVP award by batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

Following left shoulder surgery on Nov. 4 to repair a labrum tear sustained during the World Series, Ohtani threw four bullpens at spring training from Feb. 15-25, then paused to prepare for opening day as a hitter. He resumed bullpen sessions on March 29.

The designated hitter went into Sunday night's series finale against the Mets batting .302 with 17 homers, 31 RBIs and a 1.040 OPS. He has 11 stolen bases and leads the majors with 53 runs for the defending World Series champions.

Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings during five seasons as a big league pitcher. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Oct. 1, 2018, and returned to a major league mound on July 26, 2020, though he was limited to just two starts during the pandemic-shortened season.

Ohtani is one of several high-profile Dodgers pitchers coming back from injuries. Clayton Kershaw made his season debut May 17 after recovering from foot and knee operations, but Blake Snell hasn't pitched since April 2 and Tyler Glasnow since April 27, both due to shoulder inflammation.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

