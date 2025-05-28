TMI Episcopal guard, son of former NBA coach Monty Williams, commits to Baylor

(Jerry Larson, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Baylor basketballs near the court before an NCAA college basketball game with Iowa State, Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP photo/ Jerry Larson)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The son of former NBA coach Monty Williams has committed to play college basketball at Baylor University, according to several reports.

Four-star TMI Episcopal guard Elijah Williams, who plays for his father, committed to Baylor on Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

Williams chose the Bears over Arizona, California, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Temple, Washington and Arizona State.

Williams, who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, is ranked No. 40 in the ESPN 100 for the 2026 class.

According to reports, Williams is the first addition to Baylor’s 2026 class.