Smithson Valley aims for dual-state titles as baseball team makes first state tournament appearance since 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The air at Smithson Valley’s baseball field was buzzing with anticipation ahead of what promises to be the biggest series of their high school careers.

The Rangers, propelled by a roster of 11 seniors who graduated just last week, are gearing up for their first state tournament appearance since 2021.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“It’s awesome,” said Smithson Valley senior catcher Bryce Wells. “I don’t think anybody has really gotten the feeling that school’s over yet because we’re still playing baseball. That’s what we work toward for the whole year.”

This week, the Rangers face Barbers Hill in a best-of-three series in the Class 5A-DI state semifinals at Whataburger Field, with a chance to bring Smithson Valley its second state championship this school year.

For the Rangers, it’s not just about baseball — it’s about legacy, community and a rare opportunity to achieve something extraordinary.

The team’s journey to the state tournament carries a unique historical parallel.

As head coach Chad Koehl, now in his 19th year leading the program, reflected on during a dinner with former coach Matt Gustafson, there’s a pattern at Smithson Valley.

“This will be the fourth time Smithson Valley has made it to the state tournament,” Koehl said, “And three out of the four years—either in the fall or the following fall—the same group of kids have made it to the state championship in football as well.”

“There’s some history there, there’s no doubt,” Koehl added, pointing to the grit and determination of the student athletes who excel on both the diamond and the gridiron.

For 2024 state football champion and senior center fielder PK Moeller, being in contention for another state ring is hard to believe.

“I think I’m 100% one of the luckiest people,” Moeller said. “To be able to have the opportunity to do both—obviously I’m trying to go with these guys at this one—I’m just blessed with the opportunity that God has given me to really do this and to leave a lasting impact on this school and campus.”

Moeller agreed that, considering the football team won its first state title, it could be a spark the baseball club needs to advance to the state tournament.

“I think it definitely helps coming off the momentum of the football season,” Moeller said. “I think it’s just a product of what our coaches, community, faculty, and staff have done.”

The stakes are high come time for Smithson Valley’s debut at Whataburger Field.

“We all have our eyes set on the same goal, and that started before the baseball season began,” said Rangers senior left fielder Trey Morgan. “Our goal is obviously to make it to the state championship game and win it. I believe now our focus and everybody’s determination on that same goal is shown in our practices, and it’s shown in multiple series as we’ve been behind. Our focus and everything just keeps us together.”

UIL Baseball Class 5A-DI State Semifinals: Smithson Valley vs. Barbers Hill

Game 1 : Thursday, May 29, at 7:00 p.m., Whataburger Field

Game 2 : Friday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m., Whataburger Field

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, May 30, following Game 2

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.