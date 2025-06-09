Scholar Athlete of the Week: Abigail Burdette, Brandeis High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Abigail Burdette of Brandeis High School.

Burdette is a four-year member and three-year captain of the varsity basketball team. She was named First-Team All-District as a junior and received Academic All-District honors every year of high school.

Burdette serves as vice president of the Law Club and is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Scholars and Athletes Serving Others (SASO).

She maintains a 103.2 GPA and is ranked in the top 2 percent of her class. Burdette is committed to playing collegiate basketball for Kenyon College, attending law school, and pursuing a career as a lawyer.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I would say my fondest memories are just the relationships that I made. Whether it’s academic or athletic, having meals and spending time with all the people I’ve met. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ll miss from Brandeis.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Make sure to manage your time well and don’t procrastinate. The biggest thing I would say don’t neglect your sleep. Sleep is important; I think people neglect that.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to Kenyon College to play basketball, and then I want to go to law school. It’s been my dream since I was a kid (to play college basketball), so it feels really good to finally get to that point and know that all my hard work has paid off.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I just want to thank all the staff from Brandeis, all the teachers. I think we have really great teachers here, and I definitely would not have been able to balance school and basketball if I didn’t have such understanding teachers, so just everyone here at Brandeis.”