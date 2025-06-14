McIlroy breaks his US Open silence after shooting a 74 in the third round at Oakmont

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, after sinking a putt on the eighth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

OAKMONT, Pa. – Rory McIlroy described his U.S. Open as average so far.

The most noteworthy thing Saturday was that he was describing it at all.

McIlroy held his first post-round media session of the tournament after shooting a 4-over 74 in the third round at Oakmont. He'd skipped talking to reporters after playing Thursday and Friday.

McIlroy was asked Saturday if that was because of frustration on the course.

“Not really," he said. "It’s more a frustration with you guys.”

When asked to elaborate on that, he said: “Maybe not you guys, but maybe more — just the whole thing.”

It was only a couple months ago that McIlroy won the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. Following that up has been difficult, and he's talked openly about needing to find motivation.

McIlroy's driver was deemed nonconforming before the PGA Championship. He was annoyed that that news leaked out and didn't speak to the media after any of the four rounds at Quail Hollow. He spoke this week before the start of the U.S. Open but not after his first-round 74 or second-round 72.

At times, he didn’t need words to share his thoughts, such as when he flung a club on No. 12 on Friday and smashed a tee marker a few holes later. Both outbursts came as he was playing the final 10 holes of the second round in 2 under to make the cut.

“It’s funny. It’s much easier being on the cut line when you don’t really care if you’re here for the weekend or not,” McIlroy said. “I was sort of thinking, ‘Do I really want two more days here or not?’”

McIlroy said Saturday his tournament has been “pretty average” — he said one positive is he's driven the ball as well as he has in a while.

He disputed the notion that avoiding the media is new for him.

“At Augusta I skipped you guys on Thursday," McIlroy said. "I’ve done it before. I’m just doing it a little more often.”

There are plenty of possibilities for what's eating at McIlroy. His performance, the driver flap — or perhaps he's just weary of the expectations that come with being one of the game's top ambassadors. He long has had a reputation for accessibility, and he stood firmly with the PGA Tour when LIV Golf launched.

Does he feel he's earned a break from all that?

“I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do, yeah.”

And what does he want out of Sunday's final 18 holes?

“Hopefully a round in under 4 1/2 hours and get out of here.”

