Cats steal the show at Wolff Stadium as San Antonio Missions chase playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – With five games remaining to decide the first half of the Texas League South standings, the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are in second place in the South Division, 0.5 games behind the Frisco RoughRiders.

To clinch a playoff spot, the Missions need to win at least four of their six-game series against Frisco at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium while outperforming the Midland RockHounds, who hold a tiebreaker, in their series against Tulsa.

San Antonio started strong, taking Game 1 against Frisco 4-2 on Tuesday.

Luis Patiño, recovering from Tommy John surgery, pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out six and walking two in his fourth start for the Missions.

Enmanuel Pinales earned his third relief win, and Ethan Routzahn notched his first save with San Antonio in 2025.

On Wednesday, the Missions aimed for back-to-back wins with Braden Nett on the mound. Amid the playoff chase, Wednesday’s game debuted “Take Meow’t to the Ballgame” at the Wolff Stadium.

In partnership with San Antonio Pets Alive!, the Missions welcomed cats and displayed adoptable kittens at the Wolff stadium.

Cats were also allowed to run the bases postgame, provided they stayed leashed or in carriers during the game.

There were many furry friends in attendance. Click the video player above for the highlights of the day.