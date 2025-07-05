Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 5,000 meters

(Gregorio Borgia, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Beatrice Chebet, of Kenya, celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women 5000 meters at the Diamond League Golden Gala Pietro Mennea athletics meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

EUGENE, Ore. – Kenyan Beatrice Chebet set a world record in the 5,000 meters, winning the event in 13 minutes, 58.06 seconds Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic.

Chebet became the first women to run under 14 minutes in the event, surpassing the previous record of 14:00.21 set by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay. Tsegay set the record at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic.

Chebet, 25 was the gold medalist in the 5,000 and 10,000 at the Paris Olympics, becoming just the third woman to win both.

Chebet had the previous world best this year in the event, running 14:06.39 last month in Rome.

The Prefontaine Classic in the lone U.S. stop on the Diamond League track and field series.

