Wagner High School alum Jordan Clarkson officially joins New York Knicks

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Guard Jordan Clarkson is officially a member of the New York Knicks after signing a one-year deal, according to Spotrac.

The team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Welcome to New York Jordan Clarkson.”

Recommended Videos

The Wagner High School alum is 33 years old and is joining his fourth NBA team. He has previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz.

After five and a half seasons in Utah, Clarkson reached a buyout agreement with the Jazz on June 30.

Clarkson has totaled 8,045 points off the bench in his career, ranking 11th all-time and first among active players. Since 2020, he leads the NBA in points off the bench with 4,589 — 707 points ahead of the next closest player.

The Tampa, Florida, native was originally selected by the Washington Wizards with the 46th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Missouri. He was later traded to the Lakers on draft night.

Clarkson was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

Also on KSAT.com: