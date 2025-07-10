UTSA softball hires former Longhorn Mac Morgan as new pitching coach

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio softball team has hired former University of Texas at Austin pitcher Mac Morgan as its new pitching coach, the campus announced Wednesday.

Morgan, a 2025 Women’s College World Series national champion, pitched a no-hitter in the 2024 Austin Regional Tournament against Siena College, the first Texas no-hitter in the postseason since 2013.

According to a press release, UTSA head softball coach Vann Stuedeman shared a statement regarding Morgan’s joining the Roadrunners’ coaching staff.

“Our team got better today,” Stuedeman said. “Mac brings experience to our team that few have achieved; she is a national champion. She has lived and breathed every aspect of what it takes to be a champion. Mac is a no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point competitor, and I am excited for our bullpen and our team.”

The Roadrunners finished the 2025 season with an overall record of 21-34 and an American Athletic Conference record of 6-21. UTSA’s pitching staff was the worst in the conference last season, with a team Earned Runs Average (ERA) of 5.45, giving up 426 hits and 345 runs.