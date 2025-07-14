Kayson Cunningham selected 18th in MLB draft by Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Johnson High School baseball star Kayson Cunningham was selected 18th in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The shortstop was the No. 1 baseball recruit in Texas for the class of 2025 and committed to the University of Texas at Austin, but now has the opportunity to begin his professional career in the Diamondbacks organization.

Cunningham’s high school numbers were outstanding. He hit .460 as a freshman at Johnson, .400 as a sophomore, .450 as a junior and an incredible .509 in his senior year. His career batting average stands at .445.

KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez spent time with Cunningham ahead of the draft to get a sense of how he was feeling before the big day. To view the interview, click here.

