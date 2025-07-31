Skip to main content
Clear icon
101º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects, AP source says

Will Graves

Associated Press

1 / 2
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar celebrates getting the final out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Joey Bart, left, after getting the final out of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar celebrates getting the final out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – Looking to fortify their bullpen for the stretch run, the New York Yankees agreed to acquire two-time All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates a few hours ahead of baseball's trade deadline Thursday.

New York was set to send catcher/first base prospect Rafael Flores, catcher Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez to the Pirates in exchange for Bednar, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Recommended Videos

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical information and had not been announced.

The Yankees had been seeking more late-inning options for their bullpen, which entered Thursday with a 4.24 ERA — including a 6.27 mark in July.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos