Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

Riders of the Israel Premier Tech team compete as people holding Palestinian flags try to disrupt the eleventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, from Bilbao to Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

BILBAO – The 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short and finished without a winner because of a disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near the finish line in the Basque Country city of Bilbao on Wednesday.

The protesters appeared to be targeting riders from the Israel Premier Tech team. Some attempted to invade the road when the riders of the Israeli team crossed in front of them, prompting organizers and security staff to rush in to try to contain them behind the security fences.

Police were called in to contain the protesters, many of whom carried Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.

Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders had about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to go in the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.

“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometers before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.

The start of the stage also had been disrupted by protesters who forced race officials to pause the peloton for a few minutes.

The police appeared to have the crowd under control by the finish, forming a line to keep the protesters from going over the security fences, but officials decided it was safer to keep riders from reaching that point.

At the Tour de France in July, a man protesting the participation of Israel Premier Tech ran onto the course as the leaders raced for the finish line. A security guard ran out and apprehended the man. The team had previously faced protests because of its association with Israel, which has killed 63,633 Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people on Oct. 7, 2023.

Vingegaard disappointed

Overall Spanish Vuelta leader Jonas Vingegaard, of team Visma-Lease a Bike, said it was disappointing not to be able to finish the stage.

“It's a big shame, we really would have loved to win the stage,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to a strong finish by his team on the day of his son's birthday.

Tom Pidcock, a British rider from team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, had been ahead during the final parts of the stage.

“It’s hard to describe the disappointment, to be honest,” he said. “I felt like today was my day. I had a good chance to win.”

Pidcock continued through the finish line despite the decision to cut the stage short.

Thursday's 12th stage will take riders on a 145-kilometer (90-mile) route with mid-size mountains.

