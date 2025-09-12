The Commanders believe Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon but are awaiting tests: AP Source

FILE - Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) looks on before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file)

WASHINGTON – The Washington Commanders believe that starting running back Austin Ekeler tore his right Achilles tendon in their loss to the Green Bay Packers but are awaiting tests to confirm the severity of the injury, a person with knowledge of the player's status told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced by the club.

Recommended Videos

Ekeler, a 30-year-old in his ninth NFL season and second with Washington, fell to the ground on a play in the fourth quarter of Green Bay's 27-18 victory on Thursday night. It was a non-contact injury, and Ekeler kept his weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field.

After staying on the bench on Washington's sideline for a few minutes, Ekeler was driven toward the locker room.

Ekeler has started both games this season for the Commanders (1-1), gaining 43 yards on 14 carries and catching five passes for 38 yards.

Ekeler is a valuable pass-catcher out of the backfield for quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season's AP NFL Rookie of the Year as Washington went 12-5 in the regular season and made it all the way to the NFC title game.

Last season, Ekeler ran for 367 yards and gained another 366 yards on catches. He entered this season with more than 4,200 receiving yards and more than 4,700 rushing yards over his NFL career.

Washington traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers shortly before the season began, putting Ekeler in a starting role and leaving rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the No. 2 role.

Croskey-Merritt was a seventh-round draft pick and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 21-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. Against Green Bay, he had four carries for 17 yards.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he would have more information next week on the various injuries from Thursday's game, including to defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end John Bates.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl