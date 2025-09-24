UTRGV football starts 4-0, receive votes in national FCS poll

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) football program is receiving votes in the week 4 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl, marking the program’s first-ever appearance in a national poll.

In their inaugural season, the Vaqueros (4-0) are one of 15 remaining undefeated programs in the FCS and one of six undefeated teams with at least four wins. They received five votes in this week’s AFCA FCS Coaches Poll.

The Vaqueros are the second brand-new FCS program to start 4-0 in their inaugural season since 2008, joining South Alabama (2009).

Led by head coach Travis Bush, the Vaqueros have outscored their opponents 234-34 this season. They have two shutouts and are averaging 58.5 points per game on offense.

Bush said he is thrilled his team is getting some national attention.

“It’s just a credit to our young men and how hard they’ve been working, and how well they’ve performed in these first few games,” Bush told KSAT 12 Sports. “We know we have a tough road ahead of us with eight Southland Conference games in our initial year, but they finished nonconference 4-0, and people have noticed.”

UTRGV opens Southland Conference play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Southeastern Louisiana, a team receiving votes in the FCS Coaches Poll.

AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl – Sept. 22, 2025

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. Week 4 Result Next Game 1 North Dakota St. (25) 3-0 649 1 Idle Sept. 27 vs. No. 18 South Dakota 2 South Dakota St. (1) 3-0 622 2 Idle Sept. 27 vs. Mercyhurst 3 Tarleton St. 5-0 598 3 Def. Chattanooga, 52-24 Oct. 4 vs. Southern Utah 4 Montana 3-0 552 5 Def. Indiana St., 63-20 Sept. 27 vs. No. 10 Idaho 5 Illinois St. 3-1 546 4 Def. North Alabama, 38-36 Oct. 4 vs. No. 1 North Dakota St. 6 Montana St. 2-2 525 6t Def. Mercyhurst, 17-0 Sept. 27 vs. Eastern Washington 7 Rhode Island 4-0 492 6t Def. LIU, 28-7 Sept. 27 at Western Michigan 8 UC Davis 2-1 418 9 Def. Southern Utah, 50-34 Sept. 27 vs. Weber St. 9 Lehigh 4-0 402 10 Def. Bucknell, 41-24 Sept. 27 vs. Penn 10 Idaho 2-2 381 8 Lost to San Jose St., 31-28 Sept. 27 at No. 4 Montana 11 Tennessee Tech 3-0 370 12t Idle Sept. 27 at Tennessee St. 12 Southern Illinois 3-1 363 11 Def. Southeast Missouri St., 59-31 Oct. 4 vs. Indiana St. 13 ACU 2-2 308 15 Def. No. 20 Austin Peay, 45-31 Sept. 27 at No. 24 UIW 14 Monmouth (N.J.) 3-1 296 18 Def. No. 12t Villanova, 51-33 Oct. 4 vs. Delaware St. 15t North Dakota 2-2 267 17 Def. Valparaiso, 58-7 Oct. 4 at Northern Iowa 15t Northern Arizona 3-1 267 19 Def. No. 14 UIW, 31-23 Sept. 27 at Portland St. 17 Jackson St. 2-1 235 16 Idle Sept. 27 at Southern 18 South Dakota 2-2 173 21 Def. Drake, 42-21 Sept. 27 at No. 1 North Dakota St. 19 Youngstown St. 3-1 149 24 Def. Towson, 31-28 Oct. 4 vs. No. 2 South Dakota St. 20 West Georgia 4-0 142 NR Def. Eastern Kentucky, 33-12 Sept. 27 at Southern Utah 21 Sacramento St. 2-2 128 22 Def. Central Arkansas, 45-16 Sept. 27 vs. Cal Poly 22 Villanova 1-2 118 12t Lost to No. 18 Monmouth (N.J.), 51-33 Sept. 27 vs. William & Mary 23 Mercer 2-1 82 25 Def. The Citadel, 38-0 Sept. 27 at East Tennessee St. 24 UIW 1-3 61 14 Lost to No. 19 Northern Arizona, 31-23 Sept. 27 vs. No. 13 ACU 25 Austin Peay 2-2 52 20 Lost to No. 15 ACU, 45-31 Sept. 27 vs. Utah Tech

Dropped out: New Hampshire (23)

Others receiving votes: Presbyterian, 51; Lamar, 42; Dartmouth, 31; Lafayette, 26; Harvard, 16; Southeastern Louisiana, 14; Yale, 13; Furman, 11; New Hampshire, 9; Stephen F. Austin, 9; North Carolina Central, 7; East Tennessee St., 5; Gardner-Webb, 5; UT Rio Grande Valley, 5; Richmond, 3; Brown, 2; Chattanooga, 2; Eastern Washington, 1; San Diego, 1; South Carolina St., 1.

