Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

UTRGV football starts 4-0, receive votes in national FCS poll

The Vaqueros are the second brand-new FCS program to start 4-0 in their inaugural season since 2008

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

UTRGV football (Courtesy of UTRGV Athletics)

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) football program is receiving votes in the week 4 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl, marking the program’s first-ever appearance in a national poll.

In their inaugural season, the Vaqueros (4-0) are one of 15 remaining undefeated programs in the FCS and one of six undefeated teams with at least four wins. They received five votes in this week’s AFCA FCS Coaches Poll.

Recommended Videos

The Vaqueros are the second brand-new FCS program to start 4-0 in their inaugural season since 2008, joining South Alabama (2009).

Led by head coach Travis Bush, the Vaqueros have outscored their opponents 234-34 this season. They have two shutouts and are averaging 58.5 points per game on offense.

Bush said he is thrilled his team is getting some national attention.

“It’s just a credit to our young men and how hard they’ve been working, and how well they’ve performed in these first few games,” Bush told KSAT 12 Sports. “We know we have a tough road ahead of us with eight Southland Conference games in our initial year, but they finished nonconference 4-0, and people have noticed.”

UTRGV opens Southland Conference play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Southeastern Louisiana, a team receiving votes in the FCS Coaches Poll.

AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl – Sept. 22, 2025

RankSchool (1st votes)Rec.Pts.Prev.Week 4 ResultNext Game
1North Dakota St. (25)3-06491IdleSept. 27 vs. No. 18 South Dakota
2South Dakota St. (1)3-06222IdleSept. 27 vs. Mercyhurst
3Tarleton St.5-05983Def. Chattanooga, 52-24Oct. 4 vs. Southern Utah
4Montana3-05525Def. Indiana St., 63-20Sept. 27 vs. No. 10 Idaho
5Illinois St.3-15464Def. North Alabama, 38-36Oct. 4 vs. No. 1 North Dakota St.
6Montana St.2-25256tDef. Mercyhurst, 17-0Sept. 27 vs. Eastern Washington
7Rhode Island4-04926tDef. LIU, 28-7Sept. 27 at Western Michigan
8UC Davis2-14189Def. Southern Utah, 50-34Sept. 27 vs. Weber St.
9Lehigh4-040210Def. Bucknell, 41-24Sept. 27 vs. Penn
10Idaho2-23818Lost to San Jose St., 31-28Sept. 27 at No. 4 Montana
11Tennessee Tech3-037012tIdleSept. 27 at Tennessee St.
12Southern Illinois3-136311Def. Southeast Missouri St., 59-31Oct. 4 vs. Indiana St.
13ACU2-230815Def. No. 20 Austin Peay, 45-31Sept. 27 at No. 24 UIW
14Monmouth (N.J.)3-129618Def. No. 12t Villanova, 51-33Oct. 4 vs. Delaware St.
15tNorth Dakota2-226717Def. Valparaiso, 58-7Oct. 4 at Northern Iowa
15tNorthern Arizona3-126719Def. No. 14 UIW, 31-23Sept. 27 at Portland St.
17Jackson St.2-123516IdleSept. 27 at Southern
18South Dakota2-217321Def. Drake, 42-21Sept. 27 at No. 1 North Dakota St.
19Youngstown St.3-114924Def. Towson, 31-28Oct. 4 vs. No. 2 South Dakota St.
20West Georgia4-0142NRDef. Eastern Kentucky, 33-12Sept. 27 at Southern Utah
21Sacramento St.2-212822Def. Central Arkansas, 45-16Sept. 27 vs. Cal Poly
22Villanova1-211812tLost to No. 18 Monmouth (N.J.), 51-33Sept. 27 vs. William & Mary
23Mercer2-18225Def. The Citadel, 38-0Sept. 27 at East Tennessee St.
24UIW1-36114Lost to No. 19 Northern Arizona, 31-23Sept. 27 vs. No. 13 ACU
25Austin Peay2-25220Lost to No. 15 ACU, 45-31Sept. 27 vs. Utah Tech

Dropped out: New Hampshire (23)

Others receiving votes: Presbyterian, 51; Lamar, 42; Dartmouth, 31; Lafayette, 26; Harvard, 16; Southeastern Louisiana, 14; Yale, 13; Furman, 11; New Hampshire, 9; Stephen F. Austin, 9; North Carolina Central, 7; East Tennessee St., 5; Gardner-Webb, 5; UT Rio Grande Valley, 5; Richmond, 3; Brown, 2; Chattanooga, 2; Eastern Washington, 1; San Diego, 1; South Carolina St., 1.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos