Aces and Mercury overcame challenges to reach the WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas and Phoenix faced serious questions during the regular season about whether they were championship material, then came dangerously close to being forced to clean out their lockers before the WNBA Finals.

The second-seeded Aces were a Jackie Young follow shot away from losing to Seattle in the opening round and then were extended to overtime of Game 5 by an Indiana team with more stars watching than playing.

The No. 4 Mercury found themselves down 20 points to Minnesota and a probable 2-0 semifinals series deficit to the league's top-seeded team.

But some way, somehow, both teams made it to the best-of-seven championship series, which opens Friday, and those postseason escapes leave two opponents that aren't likely to back down regardless of the situation. The Aces are -125 series favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Las Vegas' path to the finals has been anything but smooth. The Aces needed Young's rebound shot to beat the Storm in the deciding Game 3 first round. Then they were taken the distance by a Fever team that went into the playoffs without players such as Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, lost Kelsey Mitchell to injury in Game 5 and played OT without Aliyah Boston after she fouled out.

But now they're here.

“We're battle tested,” Aces point guard Chelsea Gray said. “Each series was completely different, but they were challenges. I'm proud of the way we responded to those challenges.”

The Mercury showed their own mettle after falling behind 59-39 with 5:45 left in the third quarter of their Game 2 semifinal series against Minnesota. They rallied to force overtime and win 89-83 and stun the Lynx to make the series 1-1. Phoenix then won the following two games at home, going against a Lynx team without star Napheesa Collier in what became the decider after she was injured toward the end of Game 3.

“I think (the comeback) speaks volumes to the team and how we stay composed and go on runs and ride the waves,” Mercury star forward Alyssa Thomas said. “It's the same in the finals. It's going to be a hard-fought battle, a tough series. You don't know what each game is going to bring.”

History on the line

No matter which team wins, that side will claim of piece of WNBA history.

Las Vegas, which won titles in 2022 and 2023, is hoping to becoming the second team to win at least three championships in four years. The Houston Comets in 1997-2000 won the league's first four titles.

Phoenix hopes to add to its trophy haul from 2007, 2009 and 2014. Should the Mercury prevail, they would tie the Comets, Storm and Lynx for the most WNBA championships.

Both teams downplay regular-season series

The Aces took three of four from the Mercury in the regular season, but both sides said these are different circumstances.

“Playoff basketball, man,” Gray said. “It's totally different than regular season.”

Thomas said Phoenix's postseason success showed its seeding, which was based on the regular season, was not relevant.

New WNBA Finals format creates uncertainty

This is the first time the WNBA Finals will be a best-of-seven series. It had been a best-of-five.

Neither side is certain what to expect from what could be the longest finals series in league history.

“It's exciting being a part of the first one,” Thomas said. “At the same time, you don't know what a best-of-seven brings, but nothing changes. You still approach it the same way.”

Copper looking for an edge

Bulletin-board material may or may not materialize, but that won't stop Mercury forward Kahleah Copper from searching for any kind of slight that might give her and her team an advantage.

“At this point, I'm a pyscho looking for something,” Copper said. “Give us an edge. Don't pick us. It's cool. I'm just wired a little different.”

Fever big draw even without Clark

The Aces-Fever series averaged 1.56 million viewers, making it the most-watched league semifinals or conference finals series in WNBA history despite ratings magnet Clark being sidelined because of a groin injury.

The nine semifinals games, including the Mercury-Lynx series, averaged 1.34 million views, up 57% over last year.

