Cowboys’ 32nd-ranked defense looking for answers after giving up 30 points for fourth time

Dallas Cowboys react to play late in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

CHARLOTTE – The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers ranked last in the league in defense and in need of a big game.

They showed no signs of improvement.

Recommended Videos

The Cowboys allowed the Panthers to rack up 410 yards and 27 first downs in a 30-27 loss. They were unable to get off the field on Carolina’s final drive, which took more than six minutes off the clock and set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 33-yard field goal as time expired.

“We’ve shown the ability to stop the run,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “But there’s a consistency that’s not showing up. We’ve got to be better. And that starts me and that starts with the coaching staff.”

Adding insult to injury, the loss came largely at the hands of one of team owner Jerry Jones’ former employees — castoff Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle spent five seasons with the Cowboys and ran for more than 1,000 yards in 2024, but Jones decided against re-signing him.

Dowdle turned in a career performance, amassing 239 yards from scrimmage — including 183 yards on the ground on 30 carries — as the Panthers whipped the Cowboys at the line of scrimmage despite missing three starting offensive linemen due to injuries.

“This is a game where you’ve got to win the line of scrimmage,” Schottenheimer said. “And we didn’t win the line of scrimmage today. It’s disappointing. We have to be better.”

Javonte Williams, Dowdle’s replacement, was held to 29 yards on 13 carries.

Bryce Young threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and picked apart Dallas’ defense when he needed to, particular in the second half. The third-year quarterback was 3 of 4 for 25 yards on the final drive, including a 7-yard completion on fourth-and-4 to Hunter Renfrow to move the chains and reach the Dallas 33.

Had the Cowboys stopped the Panthers on that play, they would’ve taken over around their own 40 with 2 minutes to play.

The Cowboys, who traded elite pass rusher Micah Parsons just before the season after being unable to reach a contract extension, managed just one sack of Young.

And they’ve now surrendered at least 30 points in four of six games.

“It’s very frustrating,” defensive lineman Kenny Clark said. “You want to stop the run and get them in passing situations. When we did, we were able to get stops. But they were able to (make big plays) on first and second down most of the day.”

Clark said the problems are “a little bit of everything,” ranging from miscommunication to missed tackles.

“We got to play more physical, set edges and be better at the line of scrimmage,” Clark said.

The Cowboys (2-3-1) were hoping to pick up some ground in the NFC East on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-2), who stumbled on Thursday night and lost to the hard-running Cam Skattebo and the last-place New York Giants.

The loss to the Panthers doesn’t help.

“There’s nothing that’s gotten away from us,” Clark said. “We’re still in the thick of everything, so we just got to get back to work, keep holding each other accountable and just get the best out of all of our guys.”

Schottenheimer knows if the Cowboys can just get a little better on defense they have a chance, especially with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb expected back soon from an ankle injury. When Lamb returns, the Cowboys figure to have a dominating one-two punch at wide receiver along with George Pickens, who caught nine passes for 186 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.

Dak Prescott threw for 261 yards and three TDs despite missing Prescott and KaVontae Turpin.

“We have to play more complementary defense,” Schottenheimer said. “Early in the season, we were getting hurt throwing the football. This game, we were hurt running the football. Almost 75 to 80% of their runs, the guy was four or five yards before we had contact on them. That’s not good enough. And we know that. And we’re going to address that.”

For now, the Cowboys are saddled with losing a game they easily could have won after leading 24-20 late in the third quarter.

“That locker room’s hurting. I’m hurting,” Schottenheimer said. “Why? Because we let an opportunity slip to win. And it’s frustrating as hell. You don’t point fingers. You look at the film. It’s going to jump off the film what we need to do.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL