Jeremiyah Love and No. 9 Notre Dame overwhelm No. 23 Pittsburgh in 37-15 victory

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) gets past Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (9) en route to a 65-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi raised eyebrows this week when he declined to describe the 23rd-ranked Panthers' showdown against No. 9 Notre Dame as a “must-win.”

Technically, Narduzzi was right. Pitt's only path to the College Football Playoff is by winning the ACC championship.

Notre Dame has no such wiggle room. And the Fighting Irish played like it.

Jeremiyah Love ran for 147 yards and a score, Malachi Fields hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and Notre Dame bullied the Panthers 37-15 on Saturday.

The Irish (8-2) have won eight straight following an 0-2 start. If Notre Dame can avoid being upset by Syracuse or Stanford to end the regular season, it is likely heading back to the CFP after finishing runner-up to Ohio State a year ago.

Love gave his burgeoning Heisman Trophy campaign a boost by finishing with 167 total yards, including a 56-yard sprint to the end zone in the first quarter that included a spin move seemingly lifted straight out of a video game.

The junior credited his team's cohesion for helping it grow comfortable with its back against the wall after it began the year with consecutive losses to Miami and Texas A&M.

“Everybody cares for each other,” Love said. “There’s no offense on this side of the locker room or defense on the other side. Everybody’s together at all times. I feel like that togetherness has helped us to fight through adversity.”

Not that there's been much of it over the last two months. Notre Dame's margin of victory during its current run is a healthy 25 points, with all eight games decided by double digits.

“We're getting better, but we're not perfect,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said.

Maybe, but Notre Dame hardly needed to be on a day when the Panthers (7-3) were the ones making the majority of the mistakes.

Heintschel harried

The Panthers' rise to near the top of the ACC standings began when Mason Heintschel supplanted Eli Holstein at quarterback in early October. The true freshman's impressive start hit its first significant speed bump against an Irish defense that gave him little time or space to work.

Heintschel completed just 16 of 33 passes for 126 yards with an interception that Notre Dame's Tae Johnson zig-zagged 48 yards for a touchdown to give the Irish an early 14-0 lead they never flirted with giving away.

Notre Dame sacked Heintschel four times and safety Adon Shuler — whose bruising but clean hit on Pitt receiver Blue Hicks on the Panthers' opening drive helped set the tone — returned a 2-point conversion attempt 100-plus yards the other way to put Notre Dame up 30-9 late in the third quarter and end any remote chance of a comeback after a pick-6 by Pitt’s Rasheem Biles had briefly given the Panthers a jolt.

“He’s not a guy who gets shaken up, but I think it would shake anybody up a little bit,” Narduzzi said of the pressure Heintschel faced. “You start to go, ‘OK, I’ve got to get the heck out of here.’ Give them credit, they’ve got a good front seven, as talented as any you’re going to face in the country.”

Fields' Day

Notre Dame seemed to have a significant size advantage at nearly every position, perhaps nowhere more so than at wide receiver, where 6-foot-4 Malachi Fields caught seven passes for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Yet neither score — not even his leaping 25-yard grab at the goalline late in the first half that put Notre Dame up 18 — compared to the diving one-handed snag Fields made at midfield in the first quarter that left his teammates in awe.

“Crazy,” Love said. “I don't even think Malachi thought he was going to catch that ball.”

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish seem to be getting better with each passing week. Save for some questionable play-calling — Notre Dame turned it over on downs at the Pitt 1 in the first half when the Irish opted to have Carr pass rather than hand the ball to the best running back in the country — this one was never in doubt. The Irish will hold steady at worst in the CFP rankings and could tick up a spot or two.

Pitt: The Panthers still have a shot at reaching the ACC title game if they can beat No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 16 Miami to end the regular season. Still, they were decidedly outclassed by the Irish, who outgained the Panthers 387-219 and pushed them around on a day Pitt retired the No. 97 jersey of former defensive lineman and likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

“Everything's still ahead of us," Heintschel said.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts the Orange next Saturday.

Pitt: Will try to be the Yellow Jackets for a fourth straight time on the road next Saturday.

