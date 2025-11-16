Jackson accounts for 3 TDs, Jones adds 100-yard pick-6 and Texas State beats Southern Miss 41-14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Brad Jackson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, Christopher Jones added a 100-yard pick-6 and Texas State picked up its first Sun Belt Conference win this season, handing Southern Miss its first league loss 41-14 on Saturday.

Jackson ran for two short touchdowns and found Chris Dawn Jr. over the middle for an 82-yard score as the Bobcats (4-6, 1-5) took off to a 27-0 halftime lead.

Recommended Videos

Jones capped the win by picking off Landry Lyddy’s pass a few yards deep in the Bobcats’ end zone for the freshman’s first career interception and returning it all the way in the fourth quarter.

Jackson was 14 of 17 for 192 yards passing and rushed for 49 more. Lincoln Pare rushed for 118 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown. Dawn had 117 yards receiving.

Lyddy was 29-of-44 passing for 267 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Elijah Metcalf had 116 yards receiving with a score.

Texas State ended a five-game losing streak while the Golden Eagles (7-3, 5-1) had a five-game win streak snapped.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football