Report: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama out for multiple weeks with left calf strain

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to be out for multiple weeks with a left calf strain, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The team announced on Monday that Wembanyama had suffered the injury in last Friday night’s 109-108 loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Wembanyama later underwent an MRI, which revealed the strain.

He had missed his first game of the season on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and a league-high 3.58 blocks per game in 34.7 minutes this season.

He led San Antonio to a franchise-best 5-0 start and was named this season’s first Western Conference Player of the Week.

Wembanyama was limited to 46 games last season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.

The blood clot was discovered after Wembanyama participated in NBA All-Star Weekend.

