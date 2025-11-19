COWBOYS WIN TAKEAWAYS: KSAT’s Larry Ramirez breaks down Dak’s MVP performance, Overshown’s return

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) got a much-needed win Monday night in Las Vegas, beating the Raiders 33-16.

Dak Prescott once again played at an MVP level, passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns. It was his best game in a month, following a performance in which he threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-22 win against the Washington Commanders.

Wide receiver George Pickens gave the Raiders fits with a team-leading nine catches for 144 yards while also scoring a touchdown. He ran precise routes and made tacklers miss in the open field.

The offense turned the ball over just once, compared to five turnovers in back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. Not turning the ball over is always key.

Recently acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made an immediate impact in his Cowboys debut. He recorded an impactful stat line, including 1.5 sacks, four total tackles, one tackle for loss and five quarterback hits.

Linebacker Demarvion Overshown made his season debut almost one year after suffering a brutal right knee injury. He played 31 snaps and had one tackle. He was on a snap count, but when on the field, he brought energy the Cowboys desperately need on that side of the ball.

Keep in mind that the Cowboys beat a now 2-8 Raiders team, but any win in the NFL is good and provides momentum ahead of the Cowboys’ next game against NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

