La Vernia, Somerset set for area round clash in UIL Class 4A-D1 football playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – Friday night features a battle of two area heavyweights in KSAT 12’s BGC Game of the Week: La Vernia (10-1) and Somerset (9-2) will collide in the second round of the UIL Class 4A Division I playoffs.

La Vernia was dominant in its playoff opener last week, routing Hidalgo Early College 78-0.

“We have a really good quarterback,” said La Vernia senior running back Sean Garza. “We have a really good running back, and we have some dang good receivers. I don’t know if y’all saw some of those catches back there, but they’re crazy. So, just putting it all together is the main key.”

The Bears know that level of performance will be harder to repeat moving forward.

“That’s not going to be the normal from now on,” said Bears senior wide receiver Beckett Richardson. “These next two games are going to be close games. It’s going to come down to the last six minutes in the fourth quarter.”

Somerset is no stranger to lopsided playoff wins itself, hanging 70 points on Manor New Tech in the first round.

“Last week doesn’t do anything for you,” Somerset head football coach Brian Null said. “Every week is a new week. That’s been our approach all year.”

“It means everything,” said Bulldogs senior wide receiver Gavin Martinez. “You never want to go home.”

“You never know when it could be your last game,” said Somerset senior quarterback Caleb Flores. “You come to practice with the right mentality every week.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Farris Stadium on Friday. Highlights and postgame reaction will air on KSAT 12 later that evening.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.