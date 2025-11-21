Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera
Three fronts bring a variety of weather over the next 7 days
Texas congressmen demand answers from Trump administration on North Side immigration raid
Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway
Drivers can expect 2 weekend construction closures along Loop 1604 this weekend
SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site
Investigators say UPS plane serviced in SA before crashing in Kentucky, killing 14, had cracks in engine mount

Sports

Giants QB Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol and won't play at Detroit

Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, center, looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will miss a second consecutive game because of a concussion.

Interim coach Mike Kafka said Friday that Dart remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not play Sunday at Detroit. Journeyman Jameis Winston is set to start again in Dart’s absence, with Russell Wilson backing up.

Recommended Videos

Dart was knocked out of the Giants’ game against the Bears on Nov. 9 after taking a hit to the head. He did not play last weekend when New York hosted Green Bay.

The team hoped Dart would progress quickly enough to get cleared to face the Lions. The 22-year-old was a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday and would have needed to take part fully Friday to play.

Winston was 19 of 29 for 201 yards passing with a rushing touchdown and an interception in a 27-20 loss to the Packers that dropped New York to 2-9 this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos