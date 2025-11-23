Skip to main content
BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 2 Playoffs, 2025

Sports

Jackson accounts for 4 TDs, leads Texas State over Louisiana-Monroe 31-14

Associated Press

FILE: Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson throws downfield against Arizona State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brad Jackson accounted for four touchdowns and Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 31-14 on Saturday night.

Jackson completed 25 of 32 passes for 201 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He had a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 7-yard scoring run late in the fourth, and finished with 88 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Beau Sparks had 10 receptions for 68 yards for Texas State (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference). Sparks and Lincoln Pare each had a touchdown catch for the Bobcats.

Aidan Armenta was 19-of-26 passing for 166 yards for Louisiana-Monroe (3-8, 1-6), which has lost seven consecutive games. Armenta’s 12-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the Warhawks that cut the deficit to 24-14 with 7:37 remaining.

Tyler Robles’ 30-yard field goal for the Bobcats was the only score of the first half.

___

