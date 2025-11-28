Texans’ C.J. Stroud to return against Colts after concussion recovery

Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud will return Sunday when the Texans visit Indianapolis in a key AFC South matchup after he missed the last three games recovering from a concussion.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday that Stroud would play after clearing the concussion protocol.

Recommended Videos

“I’m just really grateful to be back finally,” Stroud said.

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of a loss to Denver on Nov. 2. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder by Kris Abrams-Draine near the end of his slide, and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

He returned to practice last week in a limited capacity, but Ryans said the short week given the Thursday night game didn’t leave enough time for him to be ready to return for that game against the Bills.

Safety Jalen Pitre will also play against the Colts after he missed the last three games after also sustaining a concussion against the Broncos.

Davis Mills started the last three games as the Texans (6-5) have leaned on their top-ranked defense to go 3-0 and move above .500 for the first time this season.

This is the longest Stroud has been out in his NFL career. He played every game last season after missing two weeks as a rookie after also sustaining a concussion.

“It wasn’t fun,” Stroud said. “I wanted to play really bad. I wanted to be back out there, but I thought we put ourselves in a great position. I thought Davis did great. He balled out three games in a row and put us in position to win. So really proud of him and everything he’s done.”

The Colts lead the division at 8-3 and this will be the first of two meetings this season between these teams, who also play in the regular-season finale.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL