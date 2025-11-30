Skip to main content
Verstappen wins Qatar GP as F1 title fight with Norris and Piastri goes to final race

Associated Press

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix, at the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Max Verstappen cruza la meta con su Red Bull para ganar el Gran Premio de Qatar, el domingo 30 de noviembre de 2025 en Lusail. (AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain enters the box in the pitlane during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, Pool)
Mechanics change tyures on the car of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, Pool)

LUSAIL – Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday to send a tense Formula 1 title fight into the season’s final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Championship leader Lando Norris would have clinched his first F1 title with a win but finished in fourth place, with his McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri placing second.

All three title contenders have won seven races this season. Verstappen is aiming for a fifth straight F1 title, with Piastri and Norris chasing their first.

“That’s a very lovely race,” Verstappen said on team radio after his 70th career win. “Great job everyone.”

Norris can still become the first British driver to win the championship since Lewis Hamilton clinched the last of his seven titles in 2020. But having entered the Qatar GP weekend with a 24-point lead over both his rivals, Norris is now 12 points ahead of Verstappen and 16 clear of Piastri, who dropped to third overall.

“Speechless,” a dejected-sounding Piastri said. “I don’t know any words.”

