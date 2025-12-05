Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out with concussion against Lions
DETROIT – Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Lamb leaped for a pass in the third quarter and he landed hard on the turf.
He had six catches for 121 yards, giving him 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns this season.
