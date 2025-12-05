Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out with concussion against Lions

(Erin Hooley, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks along the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

DETROIT – Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Lamb leaped for a pass in the third quarter and he landed hard on the turf.

Recommended Videos

He had six catches for 121 yards, giving him 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL