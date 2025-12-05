Skip to main content
Sports

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out with concussion against Lions

Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks along the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROITDallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Lamb leaped for a pass in the third quarter and he landed hard on the turf.

He had six catches for 121 yards, giving him 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns this season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

