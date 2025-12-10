Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ruled out for NBA Cup quarterfinal against Lakers

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Victor Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama will miss the San Antonio Spurs’ NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the team announced Tuesday.

The announcement ended hopes that the star center would return after being listed as questionable earlier in the week.

The 21-year-old, who is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and an NBA-leading 3.6 blocks per game, participated in a practice Sunday. He also warmed up before Monday’s win in New Orleans.

The Spurs downgraded Wembanyama to out on Tuesday, continuing caution with the left calf strain that has sidelined him for the last 11 games.

San Antonio has gone 8-3 without Wembanyama. The return of second-year guard Stephon Castle on Monday boosted the backcourt to full health for the first time in weeks.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said the team is prioritizing long-term health, with a week-long break before the Dec. 17 game against Washington providing additional recovery time.

Tipoff against the Lakers is set for 9 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. The winner advances to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas.

