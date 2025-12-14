Antonian football coach resigns after 15 years with program

SAN ANTONIO – Antonian football coach Blake Fuschak formally announced his resignation Friday, the school said on social media.

Fuschak spent four years leading the program, earning two district titles and leading Antonian to a 33-13 record.

“Antonian is one of a kind,” Fuschak said. “I am forever grateful for the relationships that have been built over the years.”

Fuschak departs the program after 15 years with the program, including 11 seasons as an assistant under Van Fuschak, his father, and Danny Padron.

“His leadership elevated our football program and shaped our athletes with his integrity, work ethic and genuine care,” athletic director Devlyn Lovell said. “He leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to guide our program for years to come.”

Antonian said it will launch a search for its next football coach and intends to name a new head coach in May 2026.

