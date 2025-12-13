Antonian College Preparatory School unveils athletic facilities

SAN ANTONIO – Antonian unveiled a major upgrade to its athletic facilities, which school leaders said will benefit nearly 85% of the student body.

The school’s new weight room is now available to all student-athletes. The swim team has also gained its own dedicated locker room, eliminating the need to walk across campus after practice.

Before the improvements, swim team members had to trek to the main campus, a notable distance from the pool and up a hill. Now, the dedicated space will allow athletes to change and prepare for practice without the extra walk.

“We’re thrilled about that,” said Gabriel Duarte, principal of Antonian College Preparatory. “It really is a gift that’ll support almost every single student on our campus.”

“The swim locker room has been a long time coming,” Duarte continued. ”They used to have to run up a hill after every practice, dripping wet. That’s not great.“

“We made improvements to the pool as well,” Duarte said. “They matter just as much, and all our students deserve facilities that’ll help them reach their potential.”

The timing of the upgrades is crucial, with winter sports about to begin in January.

For the swim team, the new locker room means more time for preparation and recovery.

Olivia Ortega, a sophomore swimmer, said the improvements are already making a difference in their training.

“Before, we were practicing at a neighborhood pool nearby,” Ortega said, “and we’d have to load up all our stuff, then get on the bus, and walk to the locker rooms.”

“It was taking us a lot of time,” Ortega continued. “Now, we have a lot more time to get ready.”

Since the weight room has opened, Ortega said the team has also been able to expand its training regimen.

“We’re not only doing swimming,” Ortega said, “we’re also doing dry land training, which is helping us build muscle and endurance.”

School officials said these upgrades have been a long time coming, and are excited for the impact they’ll have on the student-athletes’ performance.

Duarte said the school is expected to open a brand-new band hall in the next year or two.

