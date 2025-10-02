Antonian volleyball coach Samantha McLure inspires through heritage and heart

SAN ANTONIO – In her 20th season leading the Antonian volleyball team, head coach Samantha McLure has guided the Apaches to a state championship and multiple Final Four or better finishes.

Yet, her impact transcends trophies, rooted deeply in her background and ability to connect with players.

McLure, who grew up in the small town of Devine in a Hispanic household, draws on her roots to shape her coaching philosophy.

“I think the biggest thing as a coach to never forget where you came from and never forget your own struggles,” McLure said. “I grew up in a small town. You have to constantly work to earn your spot. That’s the one thing that I’ve been really big about the girls is that we’re not going to give anybody anything here. I think that comes a lot from my culture as well.”

“It’s also a very family-based environment,” McLure said. “We’re family. That comes from my mom and my dad.”

Her players feel the connection.

“I can relate to her, and I feel like just being on that extra level, it just helps her connect with us better,” said Antonian senior libero Carley Leal.

“She brings out that passion in you to just keep pushing even when you’re mentally tired, you’re physically tired,” said Antonian senior right side Olivia Hernandez. “You keep going because she believes in you. Even when it feels like nobody believes in you — she’s that one person that’s always there.”

McLure’s influence highlights the importance of relatable leaders for young athletes.

As a Hispanic woman in a male-dominated field, she advocates for more diversity in coaching.

“I would say that I would like to see more diversity in leadership type roles — not only in the high school but in club, you see that coaching is a male dominant profession, so I would love to see more women getting involved,” she said.

“When I first started, I was the only female on the coaching staff. It’s definitely an eye opener,” she said. “People look at you a little differently, especially when you’re a young Hispanic female. People don’t really listen to your voice as much.”

As KSAT 12 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, McLure’s story stands as a testament to the power of resilience, cultural pride and leadership in shaping the next generation of athletes.

