Sports

Adolis García finalizes $10M, 1-year contract with Phillies, expected to play right field

Associated Press

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, surrounded by teammates and staff, holds up the Commissioner's Trophy during a World Series baseball championship celebration, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PHILADELPHIA – Outfielder Adolis García and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is expected to start in right field for the Phillies in place of Nick Castellanos, who has held the spot for four seasons.

Garcia had career bests in home runs (39), RBIs (107), OPS (.836), OPS+ (127), runs (108) and walks (65) in 2023 when he helped lead Texas to its first World Series title.

He was selected the ALCS MVP after hitting five homers with 15 RBIs and a 1.293 OPS against Houston, including two home runs and five RBIs in the Rangers' Game 7 win.

García this year batted .227 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs. He had a .675 OPS over the past two seasons to rank 117th among 123 qualified hitters.

Castellanos has one season remaining in a $100 million, five-year contract.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

