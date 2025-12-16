Skip to main content
Sports

Former Brandeis standout, USC Trojan Rian Forestier donates basketball shoes to middle schoolers

2025 marks the third straight year hosting the event

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Rian Forestier, a University of Southern California sophomore and former Brandeis High School basketball star, isn’t forgetting where she came from.

On Monday, Forestier donated 50 pairs of basketball shoes to seventh and eighth graders at Cole Middle School.

In addition to the shoes, each student received a T-shirt, all made possible through Forestier’s nonprofit organization, “4Ward,” and the support of the San Antonio Spurs.

The donation campaign, which Forestier launched three years ago, has already provided approximately 400 pairs of shoes to young athletes.

Forestier’s organization is dedicated to providing youth with sports equipment and other resources to foster success both on and off the court.

“I hope this ‘giving culture’ inspires at least one person along the way,” Forestier said. “Every time that happens, we all win.”

