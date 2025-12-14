Harlan girls basketball takes down O’Connor in district clash SAN ANTONIO – Harlan never trailed in its 44-33 victory over O’Connor in girls basketball Saturday morning, handing the Panthers their fourth straight loss.
O’Connor opened the scoring in the first quarter as Casey Chavez and Sadie Herrera connected in the paint to tie the game at 2-2.
Harlan responded quickly, with Jaliea Graham finding Ruhama Salyers inside for a bucket to make it 10-3.
Moments later, Salyers dished to Amari Hill, who knocked down a jumper to extend Harlan’s early lead to 13-3.
Harlan maintained control throughout the game, using balanced scoring and steady defense to secure the 11-point win over O’Connor.
