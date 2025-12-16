UTRGV commits long-term to Travis Bush after record-setting debut season

EDINBURG, Texas – After doing what no other brand-new Division I football program has done, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley rewarded head football coach Travis Bush with a three-year contract extension Monday, securing him through the 2030 season.

The Vaqueros finished 9-3 in their debut season, the most wins by any startup FCS program since the subdivision’s inception in 1978.

Recommended Videos

No previous inaugural team had won more than seven games against Division I competition.

UTRGV set a high standard in year one with a perfect 7-0 home record — the only startup to go undefeated at home—and six victories against FCS opponents, surpassing the prior record of five.

The team received votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll nine times, far outpacing any other first-year program.

Offensively, the Vaqueros became the first startup to score at least 17 points in every Division I game and the only one to reach 60 points three times and 50 points four times.

Their 80-0 shutout of Langston established the largest margin of victory for a brand-new program.

Bush, who finished sixth in Eddie Robinson Award voting for FCS Coach of the Year, shared his appreciation for the university and community support.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the belief in our vision,” Bush said. “My family and I love UTRGV and the way the Rio Grande Valley has embraced us. We’re excited to keep developing young men and building this program to compete for championships.”

Athletics Director Chasse Conque said Bush’s leadership in building the program from scratch was the driving force behind the decision.

“Coach Bush has done an extraordinary job launching our football program,” Conque said. “What we experienced this past fall was nothing short of remarkable. His servant leadership and focus on core values — academic success, character development and unity — produced a disciplined team that achieved unprecedented success for a first-year program.”

With the extension, UTRGV is telling the college football world that it intends to keep its momentum in the Southland Conference and establish the Vaqueros as a lasting contender in FCS football.

Read also: