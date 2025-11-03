UTSA schedules 2026 non-conference football game against UTRGV

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is planning to host the Lone Star State’s newest Division I football program to kick off its 2026 season.

The Roadrunners will host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros on Sept. 5, 2026, at the Alamodome.

The Vaqueros, which are located in Edinburg, are currently in the middle of their first-ever football season.

As a part of the one-game agreement contract, a source told KSAT that UTRGV will receive $350,000, for making the trip up U.S. Highway 281.

Thanks to former UTSA quarterback and Rio Grande Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger, UTRGV is 6-3 in the Southland Conference, which includes a 56-28 Homecoming win over Incarnate Word on Oct. 25.

Back in August, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and UTRGV head coach Travis Bush previously told KSAT about their friendship as a part of the Texas football coaching fraternity.

Both were former high school head coaches-turned-Division I head football coaches.

“We’re good friends,” Traylor said of Bush. “There’s a lot of guys on that staff that are good friends. Our quarterback’s down there (Marburger), who I’m very high on. I’m excited for him and his family.”

“Anything I need, he (Traylor) has always responded,” Bush told KSAT. “He’s always helped me out. Making that jump, you know, from head coach (in) high school to college and what that entails. So, they’ve been phenomenal to help me — as the other guys. Anytime in this business, you don’t lean on yourself. You’ve got a lot of guys that have helped you and continue to help you.”

