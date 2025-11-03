Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kassia Kozarski, Steele High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kassia Kozarski of Steele High School.
Kassia is the captain and four-year member of the varsity cross country team where she holds two school records.
She was named Academic All-District the last two years. She’s the vice president of the Foreign Language Club and a member of the Health Occupation Students of America.
Kassia maintains a 106.24 GPA and is ranked in the top two percent of her class. She plans to run collegiately for the University of Mississippi and become a nurse.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.
