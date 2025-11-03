Skip to main content
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kassia Kozarski, Steele High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kassia Kozarski of Steele High School.

Kassia is the captain and four-year member of the varsity cross country team where she holds two school records.

She was named Academic All-District the last two years. She’s the vice president of the Foreign Language Club and a member of the Health Occupation Students of America.

Kassia maintains a 106.24 GPA and is ranked in the top two percent of her class. She plans to run collegiately for the University of Mississippi and become a nurse.

