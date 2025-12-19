Seahawks rally from 16-point deficit and stun Rams 38-37 in OT to move atop NFC West

Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert, second from left, celebrates after making a two-point conversion during overtime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE – Sam Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown in overtime, then hit a wide-open Eric Saubert for the winning 2-point conversion, and the Seattle Seahawks rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 on Thursday night and take a one-game lead in the NFC West.

The Seahawks went 3 for 3 on 2-point conversions, none more improbable than the one that tied the game at 30-all in the fourth quarter. Darnold’s deflected pass intended for Zach Charbonnet was initially ruled incomplete, but after a replay review was determined to be a backward pass. Charbonnet, who had casually picked up the loose ball in the end zone, was credited with the 2 points.

The Rams got the ball first in overtime and Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua, who cruised untouched into the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 37-30. Nacua finished with 12 catches for 225 yards and two TDs, and Stafford had 457 yards passing — the third-most of his career — and three scores as the Rams’ offense totaled 581 yards without a turnover.

Nonetheless, the Seahawks came up with some big stops in the fourth quarter that were crucial to Seattle’s rally. The Rams had four punts and a missed field goal on their final five possessions of regulation.

Seattle (12-3) clinched a playoff spot and moved into position for the top seed in the NFC, while LA (11-4) faces a road playoff opener if it can’t overtake the Seahawks in the final two weeks of the season.

The Seahawks trailed 30-14 when Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown and Darnold connected with Cooper Kupp for the 2-point conversion. After a three-and-out by the Rams, Darnold found tight end AJ Barner for a 26-yard TD, and Charbonnet tied it on the quirky 2-point play.

Darnold, who threw four interceptions against the Rams in a 21-19 loss on Nov. 16, was picked off twice in this one, including by 297-pound defensive end Kobie Turner. But he made clutch throws in the fourth quarter and OT, finishing with 270 yards passing and two TDs.

After a slow start, Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 96 yards and the score.

Injuries

Rams: Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson injured his ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

Seahawks: Three players in the secondary left in the fourth quarter: Safety Coby Bryant (knee), safety Nick Emmanwori (evaluated for a concussion) and cornerback Riq Woolen (knee).

Up next

Rams: At Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29.

Seahawks: At Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 28.

