Nix's late TD pass and stand by Broncos defense finishes off 20-13 win over Chiefs

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) rushes for a first down as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Broncos coach Sean Payton sent his offense back onto the field on fourth down Thursday night, the ball inside the Kansas City Chiefs' 10-yard line and less than 2 minutes left on the clock — and no intention of ever snapping it.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't know that. And when he jumped, and the offsides penalty gave Denver a fresh set of down, Bo Nix needed a mere three more plays to hit R.J. Harvey with the go-ahead touchdown pass in a 20-13 victory Thursday night.

One secured when the Broncos made one last stop in the closing second at their end of the field.

“We were going to take the delay-of-game,” Payton said afterward. “Obviously that changed the complexion of the clock, and that was a big play. We were going to take the penalty and kick the field goal. That was the plan.”

Now, the Broncos (13-3) are one step closer to locking up the AFC West, which they can do while watching at home if Houston beats the Chargers on Saturday. They also have a chance to still land the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye.

“It would be relaxing,” Payton said of clinching this weekend. “It would be nice.”

Nix also ran for a touchdown while throwing for 182 yards as the Broncos beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since September 17, 2015. They also have won four of the last five in the series following a string of 16 consecutive losses.

“It's great to get that win," Payton said. “You always have to remember this: You're playing the heart of a champion, Andy Reid and this team. I don't care who comes out of that locker room. This is a team that basically has been at the top of our league for the better part of this century, and there's a ton of respect we have for what they've been able to accomplish.”

Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun and tight end Travis Kelce tried to give Kansas City a chance in the final seconds, driving quickly down field after the Broncos had taken the lead. But a third-down pass at the Denver 26 was just out of Kelce's reach, and Oladokun overthrew Marquise Brown in the end zone on fourth down to seal the outcome.

The Chiefs (6-10) were missing Patrick Mahomes and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, both of whom tore ligaments in their knees in back-to-back weeks, and were left to watch the game together from a suite. They also were missing Rashee Rice and several players on both sides of the ball that had been so crucial to their three straight Super Bowl trips.

Oladokun wound up with 66 yards passing. Kelce had five catches for 36 of those yards in what might have been the last game played by the Pro Bowl tight end at Arrowhead Stadium — he plans to announce soon after the season whether he is retiring.

“I’ll let that be a decision I’ll make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes," Kelce said.

The Broncos were nearly two-touchdown favorites, according to BetMGM, yet the Chiefs may have been inspired by hearing about the Vikings, who earlier in the day knocked off the favored Lions behind their defense and their own third-string quarterback.

After giving up a grinding, 14-play drive that soaked up more than half the first quarter and net the Broncos a field goal, Kansas City allowed little else through the first 30 minutes. And along the way, a defense put its top two cornerbacks on injured reserve this week managed to pick off Nix, setting up a short field that Oladokun converted into his first career touchdown throw.

It also happened to be Brashard Smith's first career touchdown catch.

The Broncos tried to answer with another 8-plus minute drive late in the half, but Courtland Sutton dropped a would-be touchdown toss in the closing seconds, and Wil Lutz had to kick his second chip-shot field goal to make it 7-6 at the break.

Denver finally got one of its long, time-consuming drives into the end zone in the third quarter, though. The Chiefs had pushed the lead to 10-6 when the Broncos churned through 72 yards in nearly 10 minutes, and Nix finished by scrambling nine yards for the score.

And the inability of the Kansas City offense to do much of anything was its undoing.

The Chiefs managed just 16 yards on their first three possessions of the second half, and that gave the Broncos a chance. They drove 65 yards late in the fourth quarter, twice converting on third down and then getting a fourth-down gift when Jones went early inside the 10-yard line, allowing Nix to find Harvey in the back of the end zone for the eventual winning score.

“We just did what we had to do,” Nix said.

Injuries

Broncos: C Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Chiefs: WR Nikko Remigio (knee) was placed on IR. OL Jaylon Moore (knee) and DT Derrick Nnadi (illness) were inactive.

Up next

Denver wraps up the regular season next week against the Chargers.

Kansas City finishes its season next week in Las Vegas.

