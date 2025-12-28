Skip to main content
Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan active for Seahawks game despite being added to injury report

Associated Press

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown pass ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is active and expected to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks despite being added to the injury report with an illness.

McMillan, who is in the running to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been quarterback Bryce Young's favorite target this season and leads the Panthers with 65 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was the No. 8 overall pick from Arizona.

The Panthers can wrap up the NFC South today with a win over Seattle and a Tampa Bay loss or tie against Miami.

Inactive for the Panthers are wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, safety Demani Richardson, defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, tight end James Mitchell and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe, safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Jared Ivey, tackle Charles Cross, guard Bryce Cabeldue, tackle Mason Richman and nose tackle Brandon Pili are inactive for Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

